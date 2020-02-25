Menu
The man was in a stable condition and was taken to hospital with an arm injury after the crash.
The man was in a stable condition and was taken to hospital with an arm injury after the crash.
Man injured in early morning Bruce Hwy crash

25th Feb 2020 6:35 AM
A MAN has suffered an arm injury after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Cooroy early this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said paramedics were called to the crash on the southbound lanes at 4.45am and treated the man at the scene.

He was in a stable condition and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

No delays have been reported in the area.

Earlier, paramedics took another patient to Caboolture Hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway northbound at Elimbah just before 11.30pm. The patient was in a stable condition and suffered minor injuries.

