LNU Lightning Complex Fire Burns In Napa County
Man injured in morning boat blaze

Laura Pettigrew
29th Nov 2020 8:30 AM
A man has been injured when a boat caught fire on the Noosa River on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics assessed a male patient following a boat fire at a Noosaville residence at 5.46am.

The male patient suffered “superficial injuries” and did not require ambulance transport to hospital.

Footage shows large grass fire at Caloundra

Teen suffers ‘significant’ injuries in car and motorbike collision

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said firefighters were called to the fire at 5:24am.

The boat was outside of a private residence on a water dock.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze by 5:55am.

Paramedics stayed at the scene in support of QFES however no other person needed assistance.

