Man injured in ‘targeted’ machete attack

A MAN has been hospitalised after he was attacked with a machete and left with wounds to his hand and leg.

The attack on the 34-year-old happened at home on Anne St, Chinderah about 11.15pm on Friday.

Tweed Byron Police District officers were alerted by the attack after the man was taken to the Tweed Hospital with a wounded hand and leg.

A police spokesman said it was later realised he had been hit with a machete, or similar, and had non-life threatening injuries.

"It is believed this was a targeted assault with the alleged offenders known to the victim," he said.

He said police latter stopped a Toyota van at Ewingsdale, near Byron Bay. They arrested three men and another two fled on foot.

A weapon was recovered and the van was seized. Investigations continue.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or has dashcam footage of the incident at 11.15pm on Friday, December 18 to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crimestoppers.

