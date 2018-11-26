Menu
Man injured in workplace accident

26th Nov 2018 3:06 PM

A MAN could lose his arm after a serious workplace accident at Biggera Waters this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the workplace on Harbourside Ct about 2pm to reports a worker had a limb caught in a machine.

On arrival they found a man with his arm stuck in a machine.

Crews worked for about half an hour to free his arm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man was in a stable condition, but has serious injuries to his arm.

He has not yet been transported to hospital.

