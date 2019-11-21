Man jailed after victim’s parents find shocking sex messages

Peter Alexander Thomas Mobbs pleaded guilty to using the internet to procure children under 16, carnal knowledge of children under 16 and creating exploitation material.

Peter Alexander Thomas Mobbs pleaded guilty to using the internet to procure children under 16, carnal knowledge of children under 16 and creating exploitation material.

MESSAGES found by the concerned parents of a teenager have sent a man to jail for five months.

Peter Alexander Thomas Mobbs pleaded guilty to using the internet to procure children under 16, carnal knowledge of children under 16 and creating exploitation material.

The court heard the offence happened between January 31 and February 2 this year.

When Magistrate Andrew Moloney summarised the offending, he said the incident "commenced at the behest of the victim" and during the period there were various states of undress and short videos.

The court heard the offending came to light after messages were discovered by the complainant's parents.

The court heard they looked through their child's phone and were worried by how much time they had been spending on their device.

Mobbs' barrister Nick Larter told the court his client thought the teen was older than 16 during the incident.

He said leading up to the offence he was suffering from depressive symptoms

Mr Larter said Mobbs, 32, had also had issues with drugs and alcohol in the past but had since overcome them.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Mobbs' plea of guilty and the facts of the case.

Mr Moloney said in his view the offending was opportunistic and not predatory.

He took into account there were no aggravating circumstances.

He also took into account Mobbs' criminal history which included a serious offence where he was given a lengthy suspended sentence.

Mobbs was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment to be suspended after serving five months.

The suspended sentence will have an operational period of three years.