Man jailed for masturbating over ‘terrified’ backpacker

AN "IRATE" wife watched as her husband was jailed for sneaking into a backpackers and masturbating over a 21-year-old woman.

Michael Wayne Tunstall, 41, blamed a drinking challenge for blacking out and letting himself into Caloundra City Backpackers on December 22.

He gained access through a roller door just before 4am.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford said Tunstall entered Room 5 and stole a wallet before he made his way into Room 4 with his pants around his ankles.

A 21-year-old girl staying in the room was woken by Tunstall.

"He was standing in the room masturbating," Senior Sergeant Lydford said.

Tunstall approached the girl who appeared asleep in the lower bunk bed.

"He grabbed the upper bunk, placed his erect penis through the rungs of the ladder which were vertically positioned between the complainant and the upper bunk bed,"

"He swayed from side to side moving his hips directly above her, she was at that time awake," Sen Sgt Lydford said.

Tunstall then paced through the room, still pleasuring himself, before he grabbed the woman's phone and power bank off her bed.

She asked Tunstall what he was doing and he told her he was hopping into bed.

"She said 'not my bed' and he's then dropped the property, pulled his pants up and ran from the room, closing the door behind him," Sen Sgt Lydford said.

The woman contacted police.

"She stated to police that she was terrified when she woke to find the defendant masturbating against her bed," Sen Sgt Lydford said.

"She was afraid at first so she faked sleeping.

"She was fearful that she was going to be sexually assaulted."

Police were unaware of the incident when they received a report that a shirtless man was walking along the esplanade masturbating himself about 5am.

They took his details and he was allowed to go on his way.

At Caloundra Magistrates Court today Tunstall pleaded guilty to two charges of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

Defence lawyer Donna Hanslow-Hastie told the court Tunstall had engaged in a drinking game with his brother-in-law and blacked out.

Tunstall drank a 700ml bottle of bourbon before going to the Caloundra Hotel and had no recollection of visiting the backpackers.

"I'm told when he finally did make it home it was to an irate wife and then he's had some consequences flow as a result of that as well," she said.

Ms Hanslow-Hastie said Tunstall's wife was struggling to deal with the incident and was taking a break from the relationship despite sitting in court as he was sentenced.

"He tells me the black out he experienced and what happened during that black out has really frightened him to a significant degree," Ms Hanslow-Hastie said.

"He tells me he fears he might have some underlying issues buried inside that might need exploring.

"He's hopeful a psychologist might assist him to identify that."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Tunstall had a previous like offence of a "sexual nature".

Tunstall was given a 12-month prison sentence to serve three months.

The remainder of his sentence was suspended for two years.

He was ordered to pay $180 in restitution for the stolen wallet.

Tunstall's wife hugged him as he was taken into police custody.