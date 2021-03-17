Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Caulfield North man must serve a minimum two years and three months behind bars for crimes relating to the child abuse material. Photo: istock.
The Caulfield North man must serve a minimum two years and three months behind bars for crimes relating to the child abuse material. Photo: istock.
Crime

Man jailed for ‘most extreme’ child abuse

by Melissa Iaria
17th Mar 2021 12:46 PM

A Melbourne man has been jailed for four years for possession of what police say is the "most extreme" kind of child abuse material.

An investigation into the 43-year-old Caulfield man began in May last year, after reports an online user was accessing child abuse material.

Inquiries by the Australian Federal Police-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation identified a Melbourne man as the user of the service.

The man was arrested by Victorian police last June and child exploitation material was found stored on his phone.

He was later charged with another 17 child abuse crimes after his seized devices were examined and AFP investigators found evidence in encrypted chats.

The man was jailed on Tuesday in the Victorian County Court after pleading guilty to accessing, soliciting, transmitting, possessing and making available the most extreme classification level of child abuse material.

He was jailed for four years but will serve a minimum two years and three months' jail before being eligible for parole.

The public can report information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation to call Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make an online report to the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation via the Report Abuse button.

Originally published as Man jailed for 'most extreme' child abuse

child abuse editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Most women know someone or have been the victim of sexual harassment or assault. Take our anonymous survey to add your voice.

        Rainbow rollover witness ‘can’t see how they survived’

        Premium Content Rainbow rollover witness ‘can’t see how they survived’

        News ‘It must have been airbags that saved them. The look made me feel sick.’

        Queensland’s deadliest regions for prostate cancer

        Premium Content Queensland’s deadliest regions for prostate cancer

        Health Some men face an “unacceptable” higher risk of dying from prostate cancer

        Talent drain as ‘irreplaceable’ workers flee tourism jobs

        Premium Content Talent drain as ‘irreplaceable’ workers flee tourism jobs

        Business Qld tourism bosses fear losing entire generation as workers desert industry