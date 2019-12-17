'I can never forgive you': Rape victim confronts sick abuser

Brett David Hill, who abducted an 11-year-old girl and subjected her to a horrific five-hour rape, has been sentenced to 23 years behind bars.

Newcastle District Court judge Roy Ellis on Tuesday was in no doubt the victim had been "unbelievably terrified" of Brett David Hill who made numerous threats to injure and kill her if she did not do what he wanted.

Judge Ellis said Hill's criminality was extremely high and he had shown no sympathy, empathy or compassion for the girl during the prolonged attack.

The judge said 11-year-old girls were entitled to walk safely to school without being attacked.

A psychological report revealed the girl was now extremely cautious about her surroundings and had suicidal thoughts because she feels worthless.

Hill, a father of three, was jailed for a total of 23 years and six months with a minimum term of 17 years.

Brett David Hill was sentenced to 23 years and six months in jail. Picture: Facebook

The girl, who is now 13, says she has "invisible scar" across her face after the horrifying abduction.

The courageous teenager - who sat in the witness box with her mother and family dog - told rapist Hill it was important for him to hear how he'd changed her life forever.

She told Newcastle District Court she had been a carefree young girl who loved life, walked around with a smile on her face and was scared of nothing before the attack.

Hill, 49, grabbed her as she walked to school in Adamstown Heights, Newcastle, in June 2018 and repeatedly sexually assaulted her. She was 11 at the time.

The girl told Hill she was now too scared to even walk her dog. She suffers constant flashbacks - reliving the day when she was frozen, numb and helpless and wanted to die as Hill violated her at three separate locations, at one stage tying her to a tree.

"I hate who I am today," the girl told Hill in court on Tuesday. She said it was hard to live each day in the same body he had abused.

The girl revealed the horrific impact the attack has had on her life.

The girl said she might look normal on the outside but there was a "massive invisible scar written across my face".

"I am scared somebody is going to take me and do it all over again. My world is not safe. I can never forgive you."

Hill pleaded guilty to seven counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 16, one count of aggravated kidnapping and possessing child abuse material.

Three other counts of aggravated indecent assault and one of aggravated sexual assault were withdrawn after Hill's guilty pleas.

Hill was armed with a pair of scissors when he abducted the girl as she walked through Hudson Park about 9.15am on June 12, 2018.

He spent the next five hours sexually and indecently assaulting the girl before releasing her at Kotara railway station about 2.15pm.

Prosecutor Lee Carr SC said it was incomprehensible and inconceivable to think of the fear the girl must have felt.

"This young girl is simply treated by this man as a sexual toy," the prosecutor said.

Mr Carr said Hill at times told the terrified girl, "I have a knife, I'll kill you", "Be quiet or I'll punch you really hard", and "Shut up or I'll suffocate you".

The prosecutor said this was "every parent's worst nightmare come to haunt them".

Hill told the court he had taken synthetic cannabis which can make you go "crazy".

"I'm so sorry. I never set out in this day to be a horrible person. I did something I thought I'd never do. I hope one day you can move on from this," he told the girl on Tuesday.



*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



