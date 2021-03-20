Menu
A 28-year-old male passenger has died and a three-month-old baby is critical following a single-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg region.
Crime

Man killed and baby critical after horrific crash

by Cormac Pearson, Maddy Morwood
20th Mar 2021 5:57 AM
A man has died and a baby is in a critical condition after a single-car crash in the Bundaberg region early on Friday evening.

The vehicle, which was driven by a woman and had a baby in the back seat, left the road and hit a tree on the Isis Highway in Eureka at around 5.15pm.

There were two helicopters on the scene one of which flew three-month-old baby to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a doctor on board.

The 28-year-old man died on scene.

The 25-year-old woman driver was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

 

