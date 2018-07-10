Menu
Login
The tourists were in Roatan. Picture: James Willamor
The tourists were in Roatan. Picture: James Willamor
News

Honeymooners in horror fatal zip line collision

by Jackie Salo
10th Jul 2018 11:19 AM

A MAN on his honeymoon was killed and his wife seriously injured in a freak accident involving a zip line in Honduras, according to reports.

Egael Tishman, 24, and Shif Fanken, 27, collided with each other over a treetop canopy near Roatan, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The newlywed couple was reportedly on a cruise that stopped in the popular tourist destination, about 257 kilometres from Tegucigalpa.

Officials said that Ms Fanken became stuck on the zip line cable and her husband crashed into her.

Roatan Island in Honduras.
Roatan Island in Honduras.

"The girl stayed halfway on the cable and the guy came from behind and hit her," local firefighter Wilmer Guerrero told La Prensa newspaper.

Ms Fanken was rushed to a hospital in serious condition and later flown to another facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Her newlywed husband's body will be sent back to Israel for burial, according to JTA.

 

 

 

This story originally appeared on the NY Post and has been republished with permission.

collision editors picks fatal honeymooners zip line

Top Stories

    Get skateboard ready for KOTM

    Get skateboard ready for KOTM

    News Kings and Queens of the skatepark get ready for competition.

    • 10th Jul 2018 12:24 PM
    Noosa ratepayers $100 better off

    Noosa ratepayers $100 better off

    News Noosa ratepayers way ahead on rates difference

    Budget delivers boost for local halls

    Budget delivers boost for local halls

    News Council budget will spend on community halls

    Cam saves world, straw by straw

    Cam saves world, straw by straw

    News Peregian youngster a no-straw man

    Local Partners