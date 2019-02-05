Menu
Login
Police investigate after a man was killed after being struck by a train at Munno Para. Picture: 9news
Police investigate after a man was killed after being struck by a train at Munno Para. Picture: 9news
News

Man ‘running across tracks’ before struck by train

5th Feb 2019 11:06 AM

A man who died after being hit by a train in Adelaideâ€™s north was running across the tracks seconds before the fatal blow, police say.

Emergency services were called to Munno Para Railway Station just after 10pm on Monday after reports a man had been struck by a train.

Police have reviewed CCTV from the railway station. It shows the man running jump down from a platform and sprint across the tracks.

The 40-year-old, from Smithfield Plains, died at the scene.

The train driver and passengers were not injured during the incident.

Train services have resumed as normal on Tuesday morning.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner.

editors picks fatality train train hit

Top Stories

    More than 200,000 used buses

    More than 200,000 used buses

    News 200,000+ on the buses in Noosa

    • 5th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Moonshine set for all seasons

    Moonshine set for all seasons

    News New boat launched at Yacht Club

    Share the love this Valentine's Day

    Share the love this Valentine's Day

    News Show the love with this once in lifetime night under the stars

    South American orchid adapts well to conditions

    South American orchid adapts well to conditions

    News Orchid Society meeting February 9