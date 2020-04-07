Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Great White Shark.
A Great White Shark.
Breaking

Man killed by shark on a Central Queensland island

Jack Evans
7th Apr 2020 6:06 AM | Updated: 6:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland police have confirmed a 23-year-old man has died from a shark bite off North West Island yesterday evening.

The man was swimming friends and as he was swimming back to their charter vessel, he was bitten by the shark.

A doctor and paramedics were flown to the scene just before 6.30pm and treated the man on board the vessel before transporting him to Gladstone Hospital.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries to his leg, hand and elbow and he succumbed to those injuries just after 10pm.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

This marks the third shark attack on North West Island in five months.

editors picks fatal shark attack gladstone hospital north west island
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Light up your home for hope

        premium_icon Light up your home for hope

        News “It’s time to get the Christmas lights out.”

        COVID-19 means Noosa misses the free Easter buses

        premium_icon COVID-19 means Noosa misses the free Easter buses

        News Free holiday buses as part of Go Noosa stalled by risk of pandemic, but normal...

        Coronavirus Noosa: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus Noosa: All you need to know today

        News Noosa's tourism industry set to struggle without Easter visitors

        SHOCK COUNT: Tony struggling to stay as Noosa mayor

        premium_icon SHOCK COUNT: Tony struggling to stay as Noosa mayor

        News Noosa mayoral race takes dramatic turn as challenger Clare surges ahead after...