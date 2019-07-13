Menu
Man killed in crash overnight

13th Jul 2019 6:25 AM

A man has died following a two-vehicle traffic crash at Gatton overnight.

At 6pm, a motorcycle and a ute travelling on Eastern Drive collided at the intersection of Forrest Hill-Laidley Rd.

The motorbike rider, a 33-year-old Gatton man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the ute, an 18-year-old Mount Sylvia man, was not physically injured.

It is less than two weeks after another motorcyclist was killed on the road on his way home to Brisbane after visiting his parents in the Lockyer Valley.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

Gatton Star

