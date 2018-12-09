Menu
Login
Police and paramedics attended a fatal car crash at Marian early this morning
Police and paramedics attended a fatal car crash at Marian early this morning Jordan Phillip
Breaking

Man killed in crash west of Mackay

Zizi Averill
by
9th Dec 2018 9:34 AM

A MAN has been killed after the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a tree at Marian in the early hours of this morning. 

The male driver was the vehicle's only occupant, when it car swerved off Anzac Avenue at 4.50am.

In a statement, Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) said the man sustained critical injuries from the crash. While paramedics quickly attended the incident, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

The police Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the accident.

fatality marian marian crash qas
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Your Noosa entertainment guide

    Your Noosa entertainment guide

    News See some of the coast's best live bands coming to Noosa this week

    Q and A with Sally Hookey

    Q and A with Sally Hookey

    News Farmer Sally enjoying the land

    Plant sale digs up a healthy $5000

    Plant sale digs up a healthy $5000

    News Plant Fair a success

    Local Partners