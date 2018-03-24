Menu
Login
News

Man killed in freak towing incident identified

Peter Carruthers
by

THE man killed in a towing accident in the Gregory River area has been identified as 51-year-old Strathdickie man, Peter Dilges.

Mr Dilges was killed at the scene of an accident at Billys Creek, east of Hydeaway Bay at 7pm on Saturday.

Initial reports stated Mr Dilges when coming to the aid of a bogged driver at Billys Creek boat ramp was killed when a tow strap broke.

It has since been determined, Mr Dilges was hit in the head by a factory tow point which came off the front of the bogged vehicle and was catapulted through the back window of the tow vehicle.

Mr Dilgers is survived by his wife Carren.

A funeral service will be held at the Proserpine Lawn Cemetery on Monday March 26 at 11am.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mr Dilges' graveside service.

Related Items

Topics:  accident death editors picks towing whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
A pokie-free pub in the Junction

A pokie-free pub in the Junction

Cornerstone of Noosa pubs in the Junction

Rising cyclist stirs up Games passions

GAMES EXCITE: Noosville State School welcomes champion cyclist Kristina Clonan ahead of the Commonwealth Games baton relay in Noosa.

Commonwealth Games excitement building

Coming clean for allas 7.3 tonnes of rubbish collected

CLEANING UP: These dedicated volunteers help collect our rubbish.

Clean up in Noosa

Ratepayers sending message 'foreshore'

Councillor Brian Stockwell.

Petition to stop public land use creep

Local Partners