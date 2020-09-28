Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was killed after the car he was driving slammed into a tree on the Burnett Highway. File Photo.
A man was killed after the car he was driving slammed into a tree on the Burnett Highway. File Photo.
News

Man killed on Burnett Highway, three children hurt badly

Holly Cormack
26th Sep 2020 4:13 PM | Updated: 28th Sep 2020 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has tragically died following a horror crash on the Burnett Highway at Goomeri this afternoon.

Initial investigations indicate around 1.35pm, an SUV was travelling northbound on the Burnett Highway when the vehicle as left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, a 30-year-old Ipswich man, died at the scene. The three children travelling in the vehicle - a school age boy, preschool age boy, and baby - have all been taken to hospital in serious but stable conditions.

The fatal crash comes one week after a 72-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on the Burnett Highway at Nanango.

The QPS Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
burnett fatal crashes fatal crashes goomeri crash qas qps racq lifeflight rescue single vehicle crash
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast woman denied blue card for trying to run man down

        Premium Content Coast woman denied blue card for trying to run man down

        Crime A Coast woman who wanted to work with children has been denied a blue card after she tried to run down a man with her car while his kids were watching.

        5 things the shonky Broncos can do with wooden spoon

        Premium Content 5 things the shonky Broncos can do with wooden spoon

        Opinion The new Broncos coach will take said Wooden Spoon to the first day of training and...

        Recycling key to oyster-led river recovery

        Premium Content Recycling key to oyster-led river recovery

        Environment After these tasty treats are shucked for sale to Coast eateries, they’re are being...

        $20k funding to preserve Coast’s unique biological diversity

        Premium Content $20k funding to preserve Coast’s unique biological diversity

        Environment At least a dozen new nesting boxes and additional resources will be donated to...