Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man killed in motorcycle crash outside Toowoomba

14th Dec 2019 9:28 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PASSING motorist called police to the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Nobby yesterday evening.

It is believed the 58-year-old Nobby man was riding south on Cudmores rd between Cambooya and Nobby when he lost control of his motorcycle, leaving the roadway and crashing into a concrete culvert.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 5.50pm the male rider was found deceased by another motorist on Cudmores rd.

The forensic crash unit is now investigating and is seeking witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact them.

Police are asking to speak to anyone who saw the motorcycle, a blue/white Suzuki GSX 1400, as it travelled from Toowoomba late yesterday afternoon. Police believe a box may have been carried in some fashion on the motorcycle at the time.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

crash editors picks forensic motorcycle
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No remorse: Councillor’s ridiculous comments seal jail fate

        premium_icon No remorse: Councillor’s ridiculous comments seal jail fate

        Crime Tears of a sexual abuse survivor reliving her childhood trauma were not shed in vain as her attacker was sentenced to jail.

        WHAT’S HOT: Top 10 best events at Noosa Eat & Drink

        premium_icon WHAT’S HOT: Top 10 best events at Noosa Eat & Drink

        News The program boasts more than 70 events over four days so here are our top picks.

        SUPERCELL WARNING: Severe storm, giant hail to hit

        SUPERCELL WARNING: Severe storm, giant hail to hit

        Weather A supercell bringing giant hail and damaging winds is looming

        Drought slashes Coast camping options for Christmas

        premium_icon Drought slashes Coast camping options for Christmas

        Breaking Drought causes Christmas camping spaces to be slashed on Coast