Man knicks popular cafe’s moped to make a buck

Adhamh Dale Aleksandr McDonald leaves Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday after being sentenced for stealing a moped and selling it online. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.

Adhamh Dale Aleksandr McDonald leaves Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday after being sentenced for stealing a moped and selling it online. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.

A man who broke into a Coast cafe's storage shed and stole a moped copped a fraud charge after he sold it to an unsuspecting buyer.

Adhamh Dale Aleksandr McDonald nicked the bike from Moto cafe's storage shed in a former service station between December 11 and 13 last year.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said the cafe's owner was away at the time and didn't notice the bike was gone from the shed located adjacent to the cafe until January.

"The defendant gained entry by the closed but unlocked roller door," she said.

"The moped was located at the front of the storage shed the defendant had to wheel it out as it was under repair."

Sergeant Johnstone said McDonald placed the bike for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $900 and later sold it for $500.

The moped wasn't detected as stolen until the buyer sold it to a man who did his own checks.

"He said he found the building; he believed the building was abandoned and that the moped was abandoned he took it home and sold it to get money," Sergeant Johnstone said.

She said McDonald had similar offences on his history.

McDonald pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to break and enter as well as fraud.

Ex-boyfriend breaks into car, causes $7k damage

'Enormous amount of ice' lands park dealer in jail

Duty lawyer Natashia Blank said McDonald had been unemployed for five years after a workplace accident forced him out of his role as a mechanic.

She said he wouldn't be able to pay a substantial fine.

"In hindsight he is apologetic for that poor decision," she said.

Ms Blank said McDonald believed the building was abandoned.

Magistrate Haydn Sternjqvist fined him $500 for the offences and ordered him to pay $500 restitution for the fraud matter.

Convictions were recorded.