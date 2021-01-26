Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Mood 'changing slightly' around Australia Day
News

Man knocked out in 30-strong Bribie punch-up

by Cormac Pearson
26th Jan 2021 7:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating a huge brawl on Bribie Island this afternoon involving around 30 people, with a man hospitalised as Australia Day celebrations turn ugly.

Officers were called to Sylvan Beach Esplanade just after 3pm to find one man unconscious on the beach after a witness said there were 30 people fighting.

Police have been called to a huge brawl at Bribie Island. Picture: Tomo Dale/Facebook
Police have been called to a huge brawl at Bribie Island. Picture: Tomo Dale/Facebook

Police say someone at the scene was armed with a knife, while another man was pushed off a set of stairs.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the man fell five metres.

He was taken to Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition with a suspected spinal injury around 3.20.

Another patient was treated on scene but declined transport to hospital.

No complaints have been made, but police are continuing their inquiries.

Originally published as Man knocked out in 30-strong Bribie punch-up

More Stories

brawl bribie island editors picks punch up

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Animal rescuers needed as trauma season hits hard

        Premium Content Animal rescuers needed as trauma season hits hard

        News A Sunshine Coast wildlife rescue group is calling for extra hands after being inundated with injured animals.

        Marine rescue volunteers in doubt as review lost at sea

        Premium Content Marine rescue volunteers in doubt as review lost at sea

        News Volunteers say they face uncertain future as they await the results

        Crabs on the crawl if you know where to look

        Premium Content Crabs on the crawl if you know where to look

        Lifestyle Fishing expert Scott Hillier says some great mud crabs have been caught in Coast...

        Extra police to stamp out bad behaviour on Australia Day

        Premium Content Extra police to stamp out bad behaviour on Australia Day

        Crime Police officers will be out in force this Australia Day to prevent a repeat of last...