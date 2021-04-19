Menu
A 20-year-old Coast man was knocked unconscious after he fell out of the tray of a stranger’s ute while four-wheel driving at Noosa North Shore beach. Picture: File
News

Man knocked unconscious after falling from stranger’s ute

Tegan Annett
19th Apr 2021 5:11 PM
A 20-year-old Coast man was knocked unconscious after he fell out of the tray of a stranger's ute while four-wheel driving at Noosa North Shore beach.

Emergency services were called to the popular beach camping spot Teewah Beach at 11.30pm Saturday after receiving reports the man fell from a moving vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the Sunshine Coast man was flown by a State Government rescue helicopter to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a shoulder injury and in a stable condition.

A police spokeswoman said the driver, a 22-year-old Yandina man, was charged with drink driving and driving with a suspended licence.

He was also issued an infringement notice for careless driving with a person in the tray of a ute.

She said it was reported that the two men did not know each other and that the driver had offered the 20-year-old a lift in the tray of his ute.

The driver allegedly returned a blood alcohol limit of 0.55 and will appear at Gympie Magistrates Court on May 20.

