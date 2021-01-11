Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man loses teeth in road rage assault

by Evin Priest
11th Jan 2021 11:40 AM

 

Police are on the hunt for at least two men following a sickening road rage incident in western Sydney during which a man was headbutted and his teeth were knocked out.

A 31-year-old man was hospitalised after a black vehicle pulled in front of his red Mazda CX5 while travelling south on Polding Street, Fairfield at about 7.40pm on Sunday - causing him to swerve to avoid a collision.

The Mazda driver also had a 38-year-old female passenger in the car.

A short time later, both vehicles stopped at an intersection on Horsley Drive. The Mazda driver and his passenger walked up to the black vehicle, and an argument with the occupants followed.

Police believe two males from a third vehicle stopped by the Mazda occupants and then headbutted and punched the male driver. His teeth were knocked out in the process.

Police are appealing for information about the road rage incident. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
Police are appealing for information about the road rage incident. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

The woman from the Mazda was also pushed when she tried to intervene.

The two vehicles left the scene, while the injured Mazda driver reported the incident at Fairfield police station a short time later.

He then attended Liverpool Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

A police investigation has been launched and the general public is urged to come forward if they have information or dashcam footage of the incident.

Information can be presented to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Man loses teeth in road rage assault

More Stories

assault crime editors picks road rage attack

Just In

    Just In

      Star missing from SATC reboot

      Star missing from SATC reboot
      • 11th Jan 2021 10:34 AM

      Top Stories

        Coast emerges as solar hotspot as pandemic drives demand

        Premium Content Coast emerges as solar hotspot as pandemic drives demand

        Technology COVID-19 has helped expand the uptake of household solar power across Australia as people working from home and retirees seek to cut electricity costs. SEE THE TOP 5

        Today’s headlines: restrictions, lost yacht, desperate bid

        Today’s headlines: restrictions, lost yacht, desperate bid

        News Here’s your daily wrap of the most important local stories

        Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Premium Content Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Health Lockdown could continue despite zero cases being recorded

        Boat owner in debt after bad day at sea

        Premium Content Boat owner in debt after bad day at sea

        News A yacht owner owes more than a thousand dollars after boat runs aground on the...