Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police search for man in Cairns swimming spot
Police search for man in Cairns swimming spot
News

Man missing at notorious FNQ swimming hole

by Cormac Pearson
20th Oct 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is missing after he and another were swimming at the Babinda Boulders, also known as the Devil's Pool, near Cairns.

Police were notified at around 8.30pm on Monday night when two people were swimming in the pools before a strong current swept through the area.

The Babinda Boulders. Picture: Kyle Rounds
The Babinda Boulders. Picture: Kyle Rounds

One person was safe but the man was still missing.

A rescue helicopter was deployed and searching the area from 11.30pm.

The boulders are a popular swimming and recreation spot south of Cairns.

The area is known for its deceptively strong currents.

 

Originally published as Man missing at notorious FNQ swimming hole

More Stories

ccairns editors picks fnq missing swimming hole

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Premium Content Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Politics The issue of euthanasia has become a hot topic ahead of the state election. Find out where the candidates on your electorate stand on the subject.

        ‘I’ve got nothing’: Drink driver 76km over speed limit

        Premium Content ‘I’ve got nothing’: Drink driver 76km over speed limit

        Crime A drink-driver who sped past police at 146km/h in a 70km zone was told by a...

        Vote now for Coast’s best cosmetic injector clinics

        Premium Content Vote now for Coast’s best cosmetic injector clinics

        Fashion & Beauty The search is on for the Coast's best cosmetic injector clinic

        League player ‘smashes’ bar-goer’s head into wall

        Premium Content League player ‘smashes’ bar-goer’s head into wall

        News A rugby league player finished a night out in the watch house after “smashing”...