Police are seeking public assistance locating Agnes Water man Brendan O'Keefe.
Police are seeking public assistance locating Agnes Water man Brendan O'Keefe. Contributed
Man missing from Agnes Water

liana walker
by
4th Aug 2019 8:27 AM

POLICE are seeking assistance to locate a 68-year-old man missing from Agnes Water.

Brendan O'Keefe was last seen leaving a North Break Drive residence at 4.30pm yesterday.

He is described as approximately 175cm tall, proportionate build, Caucasian with blue eyes.

He has not contacted family or friends since and police hold concerns for his safety.

Police are appealing for Mr O'Keefe or anyone with further information to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

