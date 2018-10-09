Menu
Login
St Helens fullback Ben Barba has won the Man of Steel award.
St Helens fullback Ben Barba has won the Man of Steel award.
Rugby League

Cowboys-bound Barba claims rare double

by Staff writers
9th Oct 2018 11:07 AM

NORTH Queensland-bound fullback Ben Barba has been given Super League's top honour, being voted Man of Steel by his peers.

The 29-year-old St Helens star is the sixth Australian to win the award in 41 years and only the second alongside Gavin Miller to win the Man of Steel and the Dally M Medal.

He finished the season as the league's top try-scorer with 28, and finished second for tackle-breaks and third for try-assists.

Barba has been released from the final season of his contract with St Helens to take up a one-year deal with the Cowboys, returning to the NRL in 2019.

Barba was voted in for the honour over teammate James Roby and Raiders' bound Wigan forward John Bateman, who will play in this weekend's grand final opposite Warrington.

Get ready for cricket like never before. FREE Sport HD + Entertainment until the first 4K cricket ball as part of 2 months free with no lock-in contract. SIGN UP TODAY. T&Cs apply.

Related Items

ben barba cowboys man of steel nrl rugby league

Top Stories

    Challenge to raise funds for cancer kids

    Challenge to raise funds for cancer kids

    News Mountain-biking to raise funds

    • 9th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    HOLIDAY INFLUX WILL CONTINUE

    HOLIDAY INFLUX WILL CONTINUE

    News Noosa still alive with tourists

    Historic Valley Rattler back on track

    Historic Valley Rattler back on track

    News Valley Rattler celebrates its first run day

    Mexican fun for T1 diabetes research

    Mexican fun for T1 diabetes research

    News Fundraiser night this Saturday for JDRF Australia

    Local Partners