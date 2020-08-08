Menu
Ricky Neeson appeared in court this morning on an attempted murder charge.
Man on attempted murder charge stays behind bars

Christian Berechree
8th Aug 2020 9:41 AM | Updated: 11:46 AM
A MAN charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing attack in Kawungan will remain in police custody.

Ricky Francis Neeson, 57, briefly appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning.

He is charged with attempted murder, stalking, and break and enter after allegedly stabbing a 43-year-old woman in the neck on Thursday.

Mr Neeson did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

His case was adjourned to October 1 for committal mention.

