Girl’s body found in barrel on back of ute

A SUSPECTED murderer is on the run after the body of a teenage girl was found stuffed inside a barrel on the back of a ute south of Brisbane.

Police are hunting for a man who fled from a property at Buccan in Logan when they went to investigate a missing person on Wednesday afternoon.

Police attended the address at Buccan, south of Brisbane, in relation to missing teenager Larissa Beilby.

The man fled in a black ute with a barrel loaded onto the tray. Police were able to track it to a mobile home park at Stapylton, 20 minutes away, where officers found the badly decomposed body inside the barrel.

The man was able to get away once again, and police believe he's now driving a silver Holden Commodore with the registration 966WKB.

Police have warned members of the public not to approach the man, but have not confirmed reports he is armed.

Police are investigating the discovery of a deceased person in a utility at Stapylton this afternoon. Anyone who may have seen a silver late model Holden Commodore sedan rego 966WKB please call 000.

MORE >>>https://t.co/L7FAkUeCCs pic.twitter.com/tdtDCQEndj — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) 27 June 2018

Police confirmed they found a female's body in the black ute after searching the vehicle.

"A further search of the vehicle uncovered a deceased person," police said in a statement.

"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death."

Detective Acting Superintendent Mark White said the man who fled in the ute was at the centre of the murder investigation, but it's possible other people were involved.

"It's hard to say whether we're looking at one person, or more persons," he told reporters.

Larissa Beilby The 16-year-old was reported as being missing from Sandgate since June 15 and had not contacted family or friends since June 18.

Police are hunting for this car after a body was found on the northern Gold Coast in QLD. Picture: Supplied

The body was reportedly found inside a barrel - which had a tarp over it - on the back of the ute's tray. The body has not yet been officially identified.

A QLD Police spokesman told news.com.au that Ms Beilby is still missing. Police appealed for information regarding her whereabouts earlier this week. In a statement released on Tuesday, police said Ms Beilby was "last seen at an address on Kempster Road and has not contacted family or friends since June 18".

"She is described as caucasian, is approximately 168cm tall, of a medium build with blonde hair, hazel eyes and a nose piercing," the statement read.

"Initial investigations indicate she may be in the company of a caucasian man in his late teens."

On Thursday evening, Detective Acting Superintendent Mark White told reporters that police were treating the death as a homicide and an investigation centre had been established at Logan Central police station.

"Police are still working to positively identify the deceased person located in the back of a ute in Stapylton," he said.

"I'm not going to speculate on any particular aspect of it because it's at a real critical stage. "We have a lot of information that's coming in, a lot of information we're processing."

Detectives are forensically examining the ute and have started "extensive inquiries" in relation to anyone associated with it.

Det Supt White declined to go into detail about the person being sought over the matter.

"We don't know the identity of this person and we may not know that until tomorrow or possibly the next day," he said.

"As you can appreciate, there's a fairly intensive forensic examination that is occurring as we speak and will continue to occur possibly for the next 24 to 48 hours."

Police are on the hunt for a suspected killer after a dead body was found in a barrel, south of Brisbane. Picture: Kate Paraskevos.

A witness told Nine News that things "just spiralled out of control" when the alleged offender fled the scene.

"I thought someone was on the run then I found out it was a body in the barrel," he said.

Another witness, Chris Anthony, saw the damaged vehicle parked strangely at the property. "The car was just there. I didn't know there was a body in there," he told the Seven network.

"The car was pretty smashed up, the glass was broken. It was pretty bad."

Resident Damien Smith has told the Gold Coast Bulletin the ute had "like a burnt bonnet on it or something wrong with the front end".

"It was strange. Then all the police turn up and we're thinking, what's going on here? We don't normally find dead bodies here. There's only three or four houses here on the street."

Police have urged the public not to approach the occupant(s) and instead call police on 000.

Forensic investigators arrive on the scene where a body was found in a barrel.

