Levi Howlett has been convicted for a drink driving offence.
News

Man passed own breathalyser test, convicted of drink driving

Aisling Brennan
25th Feb 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 26th Feb 2021 5:58 AM
A Suffolk Park man who admitted he thought he was okay to drive after using a personalised breathalyser has pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Levi Howlett, 21, pleaded guilty to a second offence mid-range PCA charge in Ballina Local Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Howlett had after consuming "whiskey and some home brew beer" on New Year's Eve, he decided to drive his car to a friend's place in Ballina.

Howlett had thought he was not intoxicated and okay to drive after he'd used his own personalised breathalyser which had returned a "zero reading", the court heard.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said he was pulled over by NSW Police in Lennox Head for speeding when he was breatholised.

"(New Year's Day) is obviously a very dangerous time on the road," Ms Stafford said.

Howlett was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order, where he must complete 80 hours of community services and undergo drug and alcohol counselling.

His license was also disqualified, and he will be eligible for a 24-month mandatory interlock license. from June 30.

Lismore Northern Star

