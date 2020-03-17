Menu
A court has heard an abuse, r who inflicted horrific violence on his girlfriend, continued to manipulate her from prison.
News

Man persisted with horrific abuse from jail

by JAMAL BEN HADDOU, jamal.benhaddou@news.com.au
17th Mar 2020 7:45 AM
AN abuser who inflicted horrific violence on his girlfriend continued his manipulation from prison after he used an Alice Springs jail phone to pressure his partner to drop charges against him.

The man inflicted extreme violence on his partner including hitting her head with a burning stick, which left graphic injuries including burns, bleeding and lacerations.

After being locked up on remand in 2019 for his offences, the man used the Alice Springs prison phone to call the victim's mobile 158 times and encouraged her to drop charges.

"No more listening to (the police) from now on," he said.

"You gotta tell good stories to them about me."

Despite being served with a domestic violence order in 2017, the offender violently pursued the victim and even confronted her aggressively in hospital after she gave birth.

In a horrific incident, the offender punched the victim to the ground while she was holding her baby in public according to Crown facts seen by the Centralian Advocate.

The offender dragged the woman by her hair her to a campsite where he used a food grater to hit her head while she held her baby.

"The baby was covered in so much blood that (it) could barely open (its) eyes … the baby was in shock and didn't cry at all," the facts stated.

Despite the victim trying to end the relationship, her child was taken away by Territory Families.

The victim was knocked unconscious the next day after she walked to the Territory Families office to try to get her baby back. The offender was arrested two days later after he attacked the victim as she walked to the women's shelter and stabbed her in the eye with a stick.

A Department of the Attorney-General and Justice spokesperson said all prison calls were recorded and randomly monitored or targeted.

The man was sentenced to seven years and six months after pleading guilty to aggravated assault, contravening domestic violence orders and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

