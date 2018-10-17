Menu
Login
Magistrate Pink told him she did not want to see him in court again, during the Murgon Magistrates Court on October 16.
Magistrate Pink told him she did not want to see him in court again, during the Murgon Magistrates Court on October 16. Michael Nolan
Crime

Man pleads guilty to abusing his mum

Jessica Mcgrath
by
17th Oct 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:37 AM

A 32-year old man pleaded guilty in court to yelling and swearing at his mother.

The Ballogie man appeared in Murgon Magistrates Court on October 16, charged with contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard his mother had been cleaning at around 7.30pm on September 16, when the defendant started yelling and swearing at the woman in her 70s.

Magistrate Louisa Pink told the defendant breaking things and being abusive would not solve problems.

"If you want to have the privilege of living with your mother, you have to show good behaviour," she said.

Magistrate Pink told him she did not want to see him in court again.

He was fined $300 and his convictions were not recorded.

contravening domestic violence order murgon magistrates court queensland police service south burnett crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Talking the good talk earns people praise

    Talking the good talk earns people praise

    News Academic shows his cool side in Eumundi

    Baskets of cheer seeking helping hands

    Baskets of cheer seeking helping hands

    News Volunteers working hard to fill festive baskets

    Bright colours to hit the beach for 4x4 Pink Run

    Bright colours to hit the beach for 4x4 Pink Run

    News A convoy of four-wheel drive will rasie money for breast cancer

    Hans' gift to Parkinson's group

    Hans' gift to Parkinson's group

    News Local man presented more than $400 to parkinsons support group

    Local Partners