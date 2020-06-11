Man pleads not guilty to sex abuse of kids over seven years

A man accused of sustained sexual abuse against five children over seven years wiped away tears as he appeared in the court dock to enter pleas.

A LAUNCESTON man has pleaded not guilty to sustained sex crimes against five children over the past seven years.

The 47-year-old appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with three counts of penetrative sexual abuse of a child or young person and three counts of performing an indecent act with a child or young person, at Exeter and Mowbray.

The Mercury cannot publish the man's name for legal reasons, and to protect the identity of the children.

Police have alleged the abuse against four of the children continued from 2013 until February this year - before the man was arrested and remanded in custody.

The man wiped away tears as he faced court. Magistrate Brown refused him bail and the matter was set down for trial in the Supreme Court in Launceston later this year.

The man's co-accused, a 33-year-old woman, has been charged with four counts of penetrative sexual abuse of a child or young person and one count of indecent assault.

She appeared in court in May and was bailed by Magistrate Simon Brown.

She will appear in Magistrates Court next week.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



