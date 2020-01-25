Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Big Millstream Falls, plunges over a basalt lava flow, in the Millstream Falls National Park, Ravenshoe, Atherton Tablelands, Australia
Big Millstream Falls, plunges over a basalt lava flow, in the Millstream Falls National Park, Ravenshoe, Atherton Tablelands, Australia
News

Man reported missing at Qld waterfall

by Daniel Bateman
25th Jan 2020 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SWIFT water rescue team is on the scene at a Tablelands waterfall, where a middle-aged man is feared to have been swept away.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man in his 50s was reported missing at Millstream Falls, near Ravenshoe, about 1.45pm.

He said emergency services, including a swift water rescue team, was on the scene assisting with the search, understood to be taking place between Big and Little Millstream falls.

More than 50mm of rainfall blanketed the Ravenshoe area overnight.

Big Millstream Falls is reputedly the widest single-drop waterfall in Australia.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency tablelands waterfall waterfall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        premium_icon WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        News Regional Australia will be at the forefront of the news agenda when Sky News on WIN debuts its new program line-up next week.

        How your snag purchase is helping Aussies

        premium_icon How your snag purchase is helping Aussies

        News If you enjoyed a Bunnings sausage sizzle today, here’s how your money will go to...

        St Andrew’s shows its ‘smarts’ with top results

        St Andrew’s shows its ‘smarts’ with top results

        News St Andrew’s College students excelled in learning tests last years undertaken...

        Body art festival goes back in time for Coast event

        premium_icon Body art festival goes back in time for Coast event

        Whats On The Sunshine Coast will again host the Australian Body Art Festival this year, as...