WATCH: Man rescued after two hours in ocean

WATCH: Man winched to safety after two hours in ocean

WATCH: Man winched to safety after two hours in ocean

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been rescued after two hours floating in the ocean when his kayak capsized off the coast of Fraser Island.

The man was winched to safety by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter when the kayak he was in filled with water about 5pm last night.

Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter with a 29-year-old man winched to safety yesterday evening. LifeFlight Media

He was in the water for approximately two hours and had drifted around one kilometre from the shore when the Bundaberg-based crew arrived.

The man was wearing a life jacket and had managed to call triple zero using a mobile phone he was carrying inside a waterproof case.

The aeromedical crew landed back on the island where the man was then assessed by paramedics.

Despite losing his kayak, the man has since returned to his campsite.