Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was allegedly robbed at Little Mountain on Saturday.
A man was allegedly robbed at Little Mountain on Saturday.
Crime

Man robbed, hit with shotgun in violent alleged assault

lucy rutherford
18th Aug 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 23-year-old Sunshine Coast man was robbed and hit with the stock of a shotgun during a violent alleged armed robbery at the weekend.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the group of three to four people allegedly stole the man’s car, phone and wallet on Ridgewood Rd, Little Mountain on Saturday at 8pm.

“The stock of the shotgun was allegedly used to strike the (alleged) victim, causing injury prior to suspects decamping in the victim’s vehicle,” he said.

Police later found the man’s Subaru in Beerwah.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of being involved in the incident during a search at his home.

Lachlan John Byram appeared in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

He was charged with armed robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm, stealing of a vehicle and possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

alleged armed robbery beenleigh magistrates court caloundra magistrates court sunshine coast crime rate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three hospitalised after busy night on Coast roads

        Premium Content Three hospitalised after busy night on Coast roads

        News Three people have been taken to hospital after two separate crashes on Sunshine Coast roads last night.

        Revealed: 10 of Queensland’s worst neighbour disputes

        Premium Content Revealed: 10 of Queensland’s worst neighbour disputes

        News Neighbours from hell: Some of our worst backyard brawlers

        $1b megafactory, property boom and impending land shortage

        Premium Content $1b megafactory, property boom and impending land shortage

        News Victorians are buying up local properties “sight unseen”

        PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        Premium Content PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        News PM’s plea for ‘critical’ border relaxations