Menu
Login
The man attempted to run from the armed man but he fell dropping his wallet.
The man attempted to run from the armed man but he fell dropping his wallet.
Crime

Man robbed at knifepoint while using ATM

Rae Wilson
by
12th Oct 2018 3:42 AM

A MAN using an ATM in Rockhampton was held up at knifepoint overnight.

Police are investigating the armed robbery that occurred in Musgrave Street about 7.45pm.

The man was using an automatic teller machine when a man armed with a knife approached him and demanded his wallet.

The man attempted to run from the armed man but he fell dropping his wallet.

The armed man took the wallet and fled the scene in a vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

Investigations are continuing.

armed robbery editors picks rockhampton
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Big bonjour from New Caledonia

    Big bonjour from New Caledonia

    News St Teresa's celebrate culture with a recent French language trip and Thai buddies visiting this week

    Annual event may be in the making

    Annual event may be in the making

    News Celtic Fest hits the spot

    SEVERE STORM: Possible tennis-ball sized hail near Noosa

    SEVERE STORM: Possible tennis-ball sized hail near Noosa

    Breaking Storms threaten for fourth day in a row

    Local Partners