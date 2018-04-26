Menu
Login
News

Man robs Toowoomba restaurant at knife point

9th Oct 2017 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after he allegedly entered a restaurant on James St yesterday and threatened staff with a knife while making demands for money.

The incident occurred about 4.45pm and after a staff member handed over a sum of cash the man fled the business on foot.

It will be further alleged the man was arrested in James St a short time later.

The 47-year-old Maryborough man has been charged with one count each of armed robbery and unlawful possession of a category M weapon.

He is expected to appear at the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

crime qps robbery toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Chance to help the Stanley family

    Chance to help the Stanley family

    News Cooroy's Queen of Fundraising needs our help

    Jack's spirited Anzac mission is in full swing

    Jack's spirited Anzac mission is in full swing

    News Anzac mission for Noosa teen

    Local Partners