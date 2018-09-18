Menu
Login
Crime

Man on the run after ramming police car

by Ally Foster
18th Sep 2018 7:01 AM

A SEARCH is underway for the man who allegedly rammed a police car during an attempted arrest in Sydney's southwest.

Police attempted to arrest Christian Nassar, 34, at about 4pm yesterday on Norman St at Condell Park on multiple serious fraud offences.

Officers claim their car was repeatedly rammed by Nassar's vehicle while they were still inside, before fleeing the scene.

One officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A search is ongoing for Mr Nassar and the vehicle, which is described as a gun metal grey Audi R S6, with significant damage to the front and rear end.

The car was last seen travelling south on Taylor Street.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks nsw police ramming
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Wily Fox the calm in the storm as he prepares to step aside

    Wily Fox the calm in the storm as he prepares to step aside

    News Disaster manager at Noosa ready to call it a day after some tough tests

    • 18th Sep 2018 8:03 AM
    Call for Teewah overhaul as new group to target beach woes

    Call for Teewah overhaul as new group to target beach woes

    News Noosa North Shore issues

    • 18th Sep 2018 7:56 AM
    Postcards pay off for fighter Lewis

    Postcards pay off for fighter Lewis

    News Noosa helps post wishes for young Lewis recovery

    Nat's relieved by bill reprieve 'win'

    Nat's relieved by bill reprieve 'win'

    News Relief from water bills

    Local Partners