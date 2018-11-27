Menu
Login
News

Man rushed to hospital after fall into a parked car

Scott Sawyer
by
26th Nov 2018 4:49 PM

A MAN in his 70s was taken to hospital with a suspected head injury after an incident in Nambour this afternoon.

The man, reportedly aged 74, had been crossing the road when he slipped on the cane train tracks on Mill St and fell into a stationary car, striking his head, according to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman.

The crash happened outside a bottleshop on Mill St about 1.40pm.

The man suffered non life-threatening injuries but was taken to hospital with a critical care paramedic and emergency rescue doctor as a precaution.

Investigations were being carried out by Forensic Crash Unit officers.

emergency mill st sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    A shocking lifesaver as Brett enjoys his second run of luck

    A shocking lifesaver as Brett enjoys his second run of luck

    News Lifesaving defibs atNoosa runs a must

    A piece of Noosa so many people want

    A piece of Noosa so many people want

    News Land release in Noosa

    What's at the library this week

    What's at the library this week

    News Catch what's happening across Noosa and Cooroy libraries this week

    Local Partners