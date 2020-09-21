Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man rushed to hospital after midnight stabbing

Rebecca Lollback
by
21st Sep 2020 6:25 AM | Updated: 7:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men have been charged over the stabbing of another man at Byron Bay overnight.

About 12.30am, a 34-year-old man became involved in an altercation with a group of men in Apex Park.

It's alleged two men assaulted the man before stabbing him multiple times.

They fled and emergency services were alerted.

The injured man was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital with wounds to his back, chest and neck.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended and arrested two men at the scene.

The men - aged 25 and 24 - were taken to Byron Bay Police Station where they were both charged with affray, and wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They're both due to appear in Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

More Stories

byron bay editors picks northern rivers crime stabbing
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scene set for epic Sunshine Pro surf battle

        Premium Content Scene set for epic Sunshine Pro surf battle

        News An easterly swell pushing through the Coast with moderate winds has set the scene for top surfing finals.

        Boutique ‘like no other’: Jacinta Emms

        Premium Content Boutique ‘like no other’: Jacinta Emms

        Fashion & Beauty This gorgeous Noosa boutique has stolen Jacinta Emms’ heart. And here is why.

        Leaders battle for playground supremacy

        Premium Content Leaders battle for playground supremacy

        News A community leader says criticism aimed at the adventure playground beside the...

        Meet the women behind Coast peak business body

        Premium Content Meet the women behind Coast peak business body

        Business One of the Coast’s peak business bodies has revealed who are the women at its helm.