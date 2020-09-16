Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a Buffalo in Daly River on Tuesday afternoon.
A man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a Buffalo in Daly River on Tuesday afternoon.
News

Buffalo tramples man in workplace accident

by WILL ZWAR
16th Sep 2020 8:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a buffalo in Daly River this afternoon.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics had responded to a call made from Midway Station about 1pm this afternoon.

The man was conscious and stable after the incident but had sustained injuries to his arms, legs and torso.

SJA crews worked to help the man with CareFlight, which sent a helicopter to transport him to hospital.

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after being trampled by buffalo

accident wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council’s $2.4m oyster restoration project cops a grilling

        Premium Content Council’s $2.4m oyster restoration project cops a grilling

        News After shelling out $179,237 on oyster restoration a second instalment of $200,000 is due when the project delivers clear results.

        Noosa Triathlon Festival weekend events to go ahead

        Premium Content Noosa Triathlon Festival weekend events to go ahead

        News Get out your Speedos. Organisers have confirmed there will be an event held during...

        Teens charged with arson after fire destroys car

        Premium Content Teens charged with arson after fire destroys car

        Crime Three teens charged with arson after destroying car, police allege

        LETTERS: ‘Fast train needed to spur regions’

        Premium Content LETTERS: ‘Fast train needed to spur regions’

        Letters to the Editor It’s clear a fast train service linking regional areas with major capital cities...