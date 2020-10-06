Menu
Emergency services rushed to a property in Doonan after a man became trapped under a bus. Photo: Patrick Woods
Breaking

Man rushed to hospital after being trapped under bus

Eden Boyd
6th Oct 2020 2:23 PM
A man has escaped life-threatening injuries after he became trapped under the bus he was working on.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to a private address on Butler Rd in Doonan about 1.10pm.

He said a man in his 40s was doing mechanical work on a bus when it fell onto him.

One injured, traffic delayed after crashes on major roads

Cooroy police officer-in-charge Sergeant Mal Scott said another man on scene was able to jack the bus up and help partially release the man.

"Then the fireys and ambos came and did a great job and stabilised him," he said.

Sgt Scott said the man had suffered abdominal and chest injuries, but the outcome could have been much worse.

"At this stage he's got no significant injuries other than bruising," he said.

"The bus only partially collapsed, if it fully collapsed it could've well and truly been a fatality."

The ambulance spokesman said the injured man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

