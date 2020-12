A man has been taken to hospital following a reported snake bite in Buderim on Monday night.

Coast man considers suing state over Christmas quarantine

Coast managing one of five new COVID-19 cases recorded

Paramedics attended a private property in Buderim at around 8pm on Monday after reports a man in his 60s had been bitten by a snake.

The man was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.