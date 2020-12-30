A man has been taken to hospital following a reported snake bite in Sippy Downs on Tuesday night.

Paramedics attended a private property in Sippy Downs at around 8.38pm after reports the man had been bitten by a snake.

He was taken to the Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.

Snake bite spike no cause for concern: Catcher

Man rushed to hospital after snake bite

It comes after three other snake bites across the Coast in recent days.

But snake catchers say the spike is no reason to be concerned.

Woombye-based reptile handler Gemma Smith said the humidity and heat had drawn snakes out, often causing an increased number of people being bitten.

But she said that was common during this time of the year.

GOOD CATCH: Gemma Smith with another of her catches.

Ms Smith said it was important to remember snakes “only bite when they get mucked about with” and their default behaviour was to try and retreat when they came into contact with a person.