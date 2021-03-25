Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Episode 9 - Snowtown: The bodies in barrels
News

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing

by SAM FLANAGAN
25th Mar 2021 1:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A a crime scene has been established after a man was stabbed in Townsville this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a home on Bowen Rd in Rosslea just after 11am after reports of a man being stabbed in the neck.

It's believed the man is in his 40s.

Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan
Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan


A spokeswoman for the QAS said paramedics treated a man with wound injuries on scene and have transported him to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the man was not cooperative with police.

A woman has been taken into custody over the incident.

Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan
Man stabbed in Bowen Road, Rosslea. Picture: Evan Morgan


Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after stabbing

More Stories

editors picks stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD’S active COVID infections soar to 67, one in ICU

        Premium Content QLD’S active COVID infections soar to 67, one in ICU

        Health One person is receiving intensive care after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Queensland, as active cases soar to 67.

        Controversial coastal protection plan pushed back

        Premium Content Controversial coastal protection plan pushed back

        Council News Noosa Council’s Coastal Hazards Adaptation Plan put on hold

        Coast man offers his land to locals struggling to find home

        Premium Content Coast man offers his land to locals struggling to find home

        Property Coast man offers land to people struggling in the housing crisis

        Regional suburb’s property price predictor revealed

        Premium Content Regional suburb’s property price predictor revealed

        Property Hot, warm or cold: Your suburb’s property price predictor revealed