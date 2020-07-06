Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing

Lachlan Mcivor
6th Jul 2020 8:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN Ipswich man was rushed to hospital last night in a serious condition after suffering stab wounds to various parts of his body.

The 23-year-old man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with neck and torso injuries, with the High Acuity Response Unit on board.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the two men were known to each other.

The alleged incident occurred in Videroni St, Bundamba at 7.25pm last night.

"He has gotten some stab wounds to various parts of his body," the spokeswoman said.

"He was taken to the PA Hospital in a serious but stable condition."

More Stories

bundamba crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Increased presence on waterways a sign of the times

        premium_icon Increased presence on waterways a sign of the times

        Community Noosa River boaties will see a literal sign of Maritime Safety Queensland’s increased presence on local waterways from this weekend.

        Commissioner eases leasing disputes for businesses

        premium_icon Commissioner eases leasing disputes for businesses

        News ‘It’s really important that we can help those guys who still haven’t been able to...

        Sex worker on JobKeeper still struggling to get by

        premium_icon Sex worker on JobKeeper still struggling to get by

        News ‘My income dropped to zero overnight’: A Coast sex worker’s livelihood grinded to a...

        First Ruddy, now the AFL: Noosa rolls out welcome mat

        premium_icon First Ruddy, now the AFL: Noosa rolls out welcome mat

        Opinion ‘I get it, it’s beautiful and it’s COVID free. Why wouldn’t Victorians want to come...