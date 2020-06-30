Man sent ‘deeply disturbing’ messages to health worker

A Whitsunday man has been handed a wholly suspended sentence for sending threatening messages to a witness in his wife’s serious assault case.

A Whitsunday man has been handed a wholly suspended sentence for sending threatening messages to a witness in his wife’s serious assault case.

A WHITSUNDAY man messaged a witness who gave evidence in his wife's serious assault case: "I want to be there when karma f**** your a*** like a cactus."

The 65 year old has avoided time in custody for sending the "deeply disturbing" content to the nursing home worker, who worked with his wife at Proserpine Nursing home.

The bizarre case played out in Mackay District Court where the three messages, sent between late August and early September last year, were read out.

"I want to be there when karma f**** your a*** like a cactus," one of the messages read.

More stories:

Uncle's vile sex abuse against six year olds

How my son roped me into a $20M pot crop at Calen

Unit owners 'hamstrung' over security key battle

Schoolboy's entrepreneurial venture lands him in court

Shocking claims of animal sex, lies and videotape

Thomas Charles Rideout's wife Sharon had been charged with the serious assault of a person over 60 while working at Proserpine Nursing Home.

A colleague of his wife had witnessed the alleged assault and was summoned to give evidence in Proserpine Magistrates Court in October last year.

Mrs Rideout had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was later acquitted after a hearing.

"I can't wait for our barrister to tear you to bits (thumbs up emoji)," the court heard Rideout had messaged the woman.

"Not too long for you to get your story done but make sure you know the whole staff at the nursing home are against you and will back Sharon. We've already got some great testimonies on record about you ha ha you lying bitch."

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

Rideout pleaded guilty to retaliation/intimidation against a juror/witness or family.

"I didn't realise sending a message on an iPad was an offence," Rideout told Judge Ian Dearden, who labelled the offending as "deeply disturbing".

"I'm sorry. I didn't mean to cause any distress," Rideout said.

"I wasn't going to hit her with a stick or run her over with a car."

Rideout was sentenced to nine months, wholly suspended. The term will hang over his head for the next 18 months, during which he must not commit any other offences or he risks going to jail.