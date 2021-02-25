Man sentenced for brutal attack on teen held captive in bush

Raven O'Hanlon was sentenced for his role in the brutal assault of a Noosa teen held captive in 2019. His co-offender Michael James Sculac was jailed for the same incident.

Raven O'Hanlon was sentenced for his role in the brutal assault of a Noosa teen held captive in 2019. His co-offender Michael James Sculac was jailed for the same incident.

A second man has been sentenced for the brutal assault and kidnapping of a Noosa teenager.

Jonah Betts was subjected to horrific torture and abuse over a three-day period when he was held captive, tied up and urinated on.

Judge Deborah Richards told Maroochydore District Court Raven O'Hanlon, a former school acquaintance of Mr Betts, lured him to an illegal bush camp in March 2019 on the "promise of drugs."

O'Hanlon and co-offender Michael James Sculac mistakenly believed Mr Betts had stolen property from their campsite and after luring him to the site they accused him of stealing.

Raven O'Hanlon leaves Maroochydore Court House on Tuesday after being sentenced.

Mr Betts denied stealing from them and tried to run away, swimming across a creek.

O'Hanlon caught up to him and punched Mr Betts several times in the face and upper body.

Sculac, O'Hanlon and another co-offender dragged O'Hanlon back to the campsite where he was tied up to a chair and punched several more times, the court heard.

Judge Richards said Mr Betts remained tied up overnight and when O'Hanlon left the campsite the next day, Sculac continued to assault and torture the teenager.

Sculac was sentenced on Wednesday last week to five years in jail with no court ordered parole after a jury found him guilty.

O'Hanlon pleaded guilty that same day to assault occasioning bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and deprivation of liberty.

He returned to the Maroochydore District Court on Tuesday for sentencing.

Defence lawyer Mark Dixon said O'Hanlon was raised in a violent home where he witnessed drug use and was consuming alcohol and marijuana by the time he was 13.

He said O'Hanlon became homeless at 16 when his mum was jailed.

The court heard O'Hanlon told a psychologist he wished to work, save money and have peace and was serious about rehabilitation.

"On one hand this is really serious offending," Judge Richards said.

"One the other hand you are a young man, only 18 at the time of offending.

"I accept you are genuinely remorseful for being involved in this episode.

"You really have turned your life around since this offending, you have a stable home, you've got a job and you're apparently working hard at it and have given up drugs.

"All of that will be taken away if you're sentenced (to jail) today."

Judge Richards said it would be "unhelpful to him and society" if he were to lose his job and home.

She delivered O'Hanlon a head sentence of two-and-half years with immediate release on parole.