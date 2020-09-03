Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services at an incident where a man was hit by a train at Railway Estate in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Emergency services at an incident where a man was hit by a train at Railway Estate in the early hours of Thursday morning.
News

Queensland man seriously injured after being hit by train

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Sep 2020 10:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has suffered serious head, back and leg injuries after he was struck by a train.

Emergency services were called to the incident near Boundary St, Railway Estate shortly after midnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics rushed the man, aged in his 40s, to hospital in a serious condition.

Police are investigating the incident. A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it was unknown if the incident was a case of "misadventure" or a "workplace incident".

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Man seriously injured after being hit by train

More Stories

hit by train queensland rail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border farce tipped to cost nation $33b

        Premium Content Border farce tipped to cost nation $33b

        News A fiery showdown will explode on Friday as the Morrison Government turns up the pressure on state premiers over “inconsistent and disproportionate” border...

        Feathers fly as FIFO visitors threatened by boaties

        Premium Content Feathers fly as FIFO visitors threatened by boaties

        Environment Bird survey volunteers were disappointed to see children with dogs running around...

        Hoon highway: Cop’s calls to ban Teewah camping

        Premium Content Hoon highway: Cop’s calls to ban Teewah camping

        Health A fatal crash which claimed the life of a teenager has sparked calls from a senior...

        ‘Wanted to do it right’: Chef busted with weed set-up

        Premium Content ‘Wanted to do it right’: Chef busted with weed set-up

        Crime A chef who was found with a “sophisticated” hydronic set-up of 13 marijuana plants...