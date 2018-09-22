Menu
Login
News

Man seriously injured, airlifted after motorbike crash

JOSH PRESTON
by
22nd Sep 2018 11:15 AM

A 37-year-old man had to be airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital overnight after sustaining serious injuries in a single motorbike crash at Gunalda.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to reports of the crash at the Gunalda range off the Bruce Highway, and found the man suffering from multiple fractures - including a compound fracture to his leg - at the scene.

A QAS Media spokeswoman said the man was conscious and breathing when crews arrived to treat him.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:27pm Friday night.

A helicopter was called in to transport the man to Brisbane, but his condition was unspecified. 

airlift crash motorbike motorbike crash rescue helicopter serious injuries
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Three coast hikes to try this summer season

    Three coast hikes to try this summer season

    News Noosa trek coach shares her top hikes for the Noosa and wider Sunshine Coast region

    • 22nd Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    Concert to pull on the heart strings

    Concert to pull on the heart strings

    News Premier chamber music comes to Noosa

    • 22nd Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    Master class for innovation at Hub

    Master class for innovation at Hub

    News Innovation course for SME's

    All in the prep for scenic trek

    All in the prep for scenic trek

    News Scenic Rim hike a rewarding experience for local trekkers

    Local Partners