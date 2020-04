The man was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The man was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A MAN in his 70s has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after his truck crashed at Tinbeerwah this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene on Gumboil Rd about 10am after reports a medical incident caused the driver to crash into a tree.

The man was treated at the scene before a rescue helicopter flew him to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.