A man was rushed to hospital for treatment after suffering stab wounds to the abdomen at Nambour last night.
A man was rushed to hospital for treatment after suffering stab wounds to the abdomen at Nambour last night.
Man seriously injured in suburban wounding incident

Ashley Carter
by
14th Apr 2020 6:57 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM
A MAN was rushed to hospital in a serious condition last night after he was reportedly stabbed in suburban Nambour.

Paramedics were called to the private address just after 9.30pm and transported the man to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

The wounds were to the man's abdomen and a critical care paramedic was on-board for ambulance transport.

Sunshine Coast CIB Acting officer-in-charge Tim Byrnes said there had been no charges laid at this stage.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

